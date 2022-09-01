South32 Limited (ASX:S32) Insider Graham Kerr Acquires 280,988 Shares

South32 Limited (ASX:S32 – Get Rating) insider Graham Kerr bought 280,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.23 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of A$1,188,579.24 ($831,174.29).

South32 Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.45.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Managanese segments.

