Space Cow Boy (SCB) Market Cap Hits $563,262.33

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $563,262.33 and $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.75 or 1.00013325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00133791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00085199 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

