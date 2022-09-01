Spaceswap MILK2 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,676.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market cap of $172,985.40 and approximately $8,676.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,576.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.77 or 0.07381475 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00824024 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016274 BTC.
Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Profile
Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Trading
