Spaceswap MILK2 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,676.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market cap of $172,985.40 and approximately $8,676.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spaceswap MILK2 alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,576.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.77 or 0.07381475 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00824024 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016274 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Profile

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap MILK2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap MILK2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap MILK2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spaceswap MILK2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spaceswap MILK2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.