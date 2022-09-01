SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,071,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,385,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 350,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,582,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,483,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,496,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $315.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $296.39 and a one year high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.