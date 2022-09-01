Spell Token (SPELL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $26.36 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Spell Token has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Spell Token coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Spell Token has a total market cap of $128.46 million and $26.36 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spell Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,913.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00132919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00086468 BTC.

Spell Token Coin Profile

Spell Token (SPELL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 99,466,125,053 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spell Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spell Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spell Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.