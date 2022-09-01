Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 159.26% from the stock’s current price.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPIR opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 127.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

