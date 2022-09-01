Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives $133.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2,545.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 56.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,993,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,008 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $90.03 on Monday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.81 and a 200-day moving average of $111.82.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

