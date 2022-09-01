Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Todd J. Stein Purchases 21,059 Shares

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein acquired 21,059 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $154,151.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $141.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.40. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently -99.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Spok by 8,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Spok by 93.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Spok by 32.4% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

