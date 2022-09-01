srnArt Gallery (SACT) Hits Market Cap of $55,389.28

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a market capitalization of $55,389.28 and $4.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00827201 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015764 BTC.
About srnArt Gallery
srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art.
srnArt Gallery Coin Trading
