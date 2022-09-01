SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

SSR Mining stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 771,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 771,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $103,086.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,179.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,670 shares of company stock worth $866,852. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

