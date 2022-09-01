Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Trading 3.5% Higher

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. 1,857 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stabilus from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Stabilus from €65.00 ($66.33) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

