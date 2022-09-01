Stably USD (USDS) Market Capitalization Reaches $462,940.11

Stably USD (USDS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Stably USD has a market cap of $462,940.11 and approximately $6,007.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,957.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00133302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086367 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog.

Buying and Selling Stably USD

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

