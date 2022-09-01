StaFi Hits Market Cap of $19.58 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, StaFi has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $19.58 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001614 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00095472 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00021721 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00261827 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00024046 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002616 BTC.

About StaFi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

