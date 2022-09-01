StakeCubeCoin Hits Market Cap of $2.52 Million (SCC)

StakeCubeCoin (SCC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. StakeCubeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $5,303.00 worth of StakeCubeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StakeCubeCoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One StakeCubeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001235 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,747.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00133484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00033357 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00087115 BTC.

StakeCubeCoin Profile

SCC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2018. StakeCubeCoin’s total supply is 11,189,066 coins and its circulating supply is 10,316,260 coins. The official website for StakeCubeCoin is stakecube.net. StakeCubeCoin’s official Twitter account is @StockChain_Ltd.

StakeCubeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

