Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Stanley Electric Trading Down 1.8 %
STAEF stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. Stanley Electric has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04.
About Stanley Electric
