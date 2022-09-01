State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 2,897 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 109,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 79,567 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,290 shares of company stock valued at $193,222. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CWT stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.48. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $48.46 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.34.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Stories

