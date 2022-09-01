State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.11% of Natus Medical worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Natus Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Natus Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 36.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Price Performance

Natus Medical stock opened at $32.96 on Thursday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natus Medical Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natus Medical in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Featured Stories

