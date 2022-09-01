State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PMT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PMT opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $20.72.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
