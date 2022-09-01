State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PMT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMT opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $20.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on PMT. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.