State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $966,000 Stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.18% of RE/MAX worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in RE/MAX by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX Stock Down 2.4 %

RMAX stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $438.49 million, a PE ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is -115.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 40,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $882,843.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,008,492 shares in the company, valued at $44,066,314.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 40,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $882,843.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,008,492 shares in the company, valued at $44,066,314.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $292,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,120,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,684,017.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 123,885 shares of company stock worth $2,887,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.