State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,572 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,875 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 68.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 775,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 313,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 296,184 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,045,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,224,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WSFS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

WSFS Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

