State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $1.21 Million in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 111,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 31.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 14.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 3.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 569,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,793.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $65.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.60.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 77.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

