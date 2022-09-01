State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of Bristow Group worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bristow Group to $40.00 in a research note on Monday.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

NYSE VTOL opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.42 million, a P/E ratio of 322.37 and a beta of 1.41. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $301.74 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.20%.

About Bristow Group

(Get Rating)

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.