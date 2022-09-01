State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 12,811 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 101,965 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 137,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MD opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

