State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 3,492 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.10% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 129.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 248,485 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,701,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after purchasing an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,463,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 104,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth about $2,704,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LZB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of LZB opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $684.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.55%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

