State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,791,000 after buying an additional 338,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,828,000 after purchasing an additional 211,971 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 465,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,857,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 433,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,901,000 after purchasing an additional 158,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,661,000 after purchasing an additional 153,452 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.21.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MHK opened at $110.36 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.81 and a 12-month high of $204.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.46.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.