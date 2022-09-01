Status Hits Market Cap of $100.12 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Status coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $100.12 million and $3.49 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Status Coin Profile

SNT is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

