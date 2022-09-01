Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.33. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

