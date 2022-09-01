Steem Dollars Price Tops $2.71 on Top Exchanges (SBD)

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $2.71 or 0.00013578 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $31.42 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,972.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00582465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00260550 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00060124 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,587,399 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

