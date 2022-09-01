Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $88.66 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,072.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.40 or 0.00579906 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00261024 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005062 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00017766 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003496 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars.
