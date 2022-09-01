Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 14,076 call options on the company. This is an increase of 552% compared to the average daily volume of 2,158 call options.

Liquidia Stock Up 7.2 %

LQDA stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $371.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. Research analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Liquidia from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 518,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

