Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 21,926 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 484% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,754 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $363.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

