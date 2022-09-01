StockNews.com Downgrades United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Sell

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

United Bankshares Price Performance

United Bankshares stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.11. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,629,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after acquiring an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,423,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,046,000 after acquiring an additional 73,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,334,000 after acquiring an additional 229,273 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

