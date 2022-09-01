StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Stock Performance

Antares Pharma stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth $41,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.