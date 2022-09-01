StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SGMA opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.65. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the first quarter worth about $98,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SigmaTron International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in SigmaTron International by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Articles

