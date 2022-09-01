StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SGMA opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.65. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the first quarter worth about $98,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SigmaTron International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in SigmaTron International by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

