StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of SGMA opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.65. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $17.30.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 10.77%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SigmaTron International (SGMA)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.