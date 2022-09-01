StockNews.com Lowers eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Buy

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

eGain Stock Performance

eGain stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $293.07 million, a PE ratio of 307.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.

Institutional Trading of eGain

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 15,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

