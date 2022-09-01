StockNews.com Lowers MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $118.86 on Monday. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $112.89 and a 52-week high of $167.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.51.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.39%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,209.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MSA Safety by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MSA Safety by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,615,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

