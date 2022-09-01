StockNews.com Upgrades iStar (NYSE:STAR) to Hold

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of iStar stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. iStar has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iStar by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,043,000 after acquiring an additional 154,769 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iStar by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,695,000 after acquiring an additional 269,728 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in iStar by 8.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,627,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,309,000 after acquiring an additional 132,943 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iStar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,262,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iStar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

