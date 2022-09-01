StockNews.com Upgrades iStar (NYSE:STAR) to Hold

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
iStar Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of iStar stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. iStar has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.75.
iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.
