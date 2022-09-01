StockNews.com Upgrades Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) to Hold

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

