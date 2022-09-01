StockNews.com Upgrades Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) to Hold

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Lands’ End Price Performance
Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.29.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.
Read More
