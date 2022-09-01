StormX (STMX) Trading 11.7% Lower This Week

StormX (STMX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. StormX has a total market capitalization of $76.59 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StormX has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,065.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00133780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085760 BTC.

StormX Profile

STMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com.

StormX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

