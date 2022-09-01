Strategic Value Partners, Llc Sells 81,448 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,621,992.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,112,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,884,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Strategic Value Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 8,904 shares of SilverBow Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $410,474.40.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

SBOW stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $49.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,656,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,645,000 after acquiring an additional 90,425 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 87.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 256,337 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 520,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 51,037 shares during the period.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

