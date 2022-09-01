Stratis Price Hits $0.59 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Stratis has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $83.50 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC.
- Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002901 BTC.
- Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00020604 BTC.
- Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015926 BTC.
- Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000134 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 140,556,627 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
