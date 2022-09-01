Strike (STRK) Price Reaches $17.93 on Major Exchanges

Strike (STRK) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. Strike has a market capitalization of $59.79 million and $1.70 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strike has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for about $17.93 or 0.00089827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00830303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015642 BTC.
About Strike
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,335,455 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
Buying and Selling Strike
