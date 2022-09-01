Strong One Day Volume Reaches $139,049.00 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Strong has a market cap of $865,932.54 and $139,049.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strong has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for $6.26 or 0.00031126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,550% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.14 or 0.07252185 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00822848 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015555 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

