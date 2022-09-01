Substratum Market Capitalization Reaches $239,450.87 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 123% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $239,450.87 and $362.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

