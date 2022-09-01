Sun (New) (SUN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.42 Million

Sun (New) (SUN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $49.65 million and $12.42 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,701,211,472 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio.

Sun (New) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

