Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Head to Head Review

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -5.86% -1.39% -0.58% Fluence Energy -16.36% -25.55% -9.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sunrun and Fluence Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 2 13 0 2.87 Fluence Energy 1 5 13 0 2.63

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sunrun presently has a consensus price target of $48.47, indicating a potential upside of 46.74%. Fluence Energy has a consensus price target of $27.13, indicating a potential upside of 35.96%. Given Sunrun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

90.9% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Sunrun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunrun and Fluence Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $1.61 billion 4.35 -$79.42 million ($0.56) -58.98 Fluence Energy $680.77 million 5.07 -$162.00 million ($1.97) -10.13

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than Fluence Energy. Sunrun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fluence Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sunrun beats Fluence Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.