Supercars 24 Hour Volume Hits $27,191.00 (CAR)

Supercars (CAR) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Supercars token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Supercars has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. Supercars has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $27,191.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,064.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00133619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085649 BTC.

Supercars Profile

Supercars is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens.

Supercars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

