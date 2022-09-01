SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $55.53 million and $3.68 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unidef (U) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001867 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

