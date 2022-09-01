SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Reaches $1.06 on Major Exchanges

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00005266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $134.65 million and approximately $27.96 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,095.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00133671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085863 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,307,014 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

