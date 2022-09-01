Swace Hits Market Capitalization of $260,580.95 (SWACE)

Swace (SWACE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Swace coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Swace has a market cap of $260,580.95 and $60.00 worth of Swace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swace has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,071.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,011.98 or 0.05093058 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833051 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015477 BTC.
Swace Coin Profile
Swace’s total supply is 2,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 513,292,589 coins. Swace’s official message board is medium.com/swace. Swace’s official Twitter account is @swaceapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swace’s official website is swace.io.
